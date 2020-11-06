Rap Basement

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
King Von’s Label Issues Statement On His Passing

Posted By on November 6, 2020

King Von’s label, EMPIRE, issues a statement on the rapper’s shooting death.

The entire hip-hop community is shaken up over the death of King Von, the Chicago rapper who was fatally shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub last night.

King Von, who was affiliated with Lil Durk, was reported to have been engaged in an altercation with Quando Rondo’s team, which ultimately led to police involvement. It is unclear who shot who but, according to police dispatch, Atlanta police fatally shot Von. The rapper’s manager has disputed that, according to DJ Akademiks.


Paras Griffin/Getty Images

We’ve been processing the death of the Chicago rapper all morning. His label, EMPIRE, has just issued a statement regarding his passing, saying: 

“We are devastated by the untimely passing of King Von.

He was a loving father, dedicated member of his community and an amazing talent that just started to scratch the surface of his boundless potential. Von overcame incredibly challenging circumstances as a young man, but never lost sight of what it meant to give back and uplift his community – O’Block. 

We are fortunate to have witnessed his growth and evolution, but know he had so much more to give to the world. The EMPIRE family offers our condolences to his family, friends, team, and fans during this very difficult time.”

Rest in peace, King Von. Read more about the Chicago rapper here.

Via HNHH

