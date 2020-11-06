Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1244
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
1125
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

King Von’s Producer Mourns His Death In Heartbreaking IG Live

Posted By on November 6, 2020

King Von was fatally shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub following a reported shoot-out with Quando Rondo’s crew.

King Von was fatally shot outside of an Atlanta nightclub, being confirmed dead by his best friend and producer, ChopSquad DJ.

The rapper was reportedly involved in a shoot-out with Quando Rondo’s crew. Initially, he was reported to be in critical condition but, hours after rumors began intensifying, ChopSquad DJ confirmed that King Von did not survive his injuries.

The producer is heartbroken over the loss of his friend, hopping on Instagram Live and promising to continue the rising star’s legacy.

“I love you, bro. On my mama’s soul, bruh, it ain’t over n***a,” says ChopSquad DJ, crying in the video. “This shit ain’t over, we just getting started. Watch this shit. We just getting started, watch this shit. I swear to god, n***a. We just getting started. We just getting started, n***a. Y’all go stream Welcome To O Block right now, n***a. We just getting started, n***a.”

The video is so heartbreaking to watch. It shows that King Von had some great people surrounding him. ChopSquad DJ seems to have been a loyal friend to Von, promising to keep his legacy moving forward.


Prince Williams/Getty Images

As DJ said, King Von’s new album Welcome To O Block just released a week ago. If you’re unfamiliar with the rapper, you can learn more about him here.

Asian Doll, Von’s girlfriend, reacted to the news by saying: “I wanna die 2 Shid it feel like I’m dead already.”

Rest in peace, King Von.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106 525 8
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93 525 7
0

Recent Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
106
0
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
132
0
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege
251
0
Childish Gambino Gives Fans Insight Into His Next Project
93
0
Conway The Machine Teases “From King To A God” Deluxe
159
0
More News

Trending Songs

Russ Congrats Freestyle
79
0
88GLAM East To West
146
0
J.I.D Feat. Conway Ballads
146
0
24kGoldn Feat. Justin Bieber, J Balvin & iann dior Mood (Remix)
185
0
Pooh Shiesty Feat. Lil Durk Back In Blood
159
0
42 Dugg Free Woo
106
0
Doe Boy Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Bussin
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Beanz Breaks Down Why “Belly” Is Her GOAT Movie In “Top 5”
53
0
J.I. Puts You On Reese’s Take 5 & Tries Chips Ahoy Sour Patch Collab
172
0
$NOT Reveals His Most Underrated Snack & His Weirdest Food Concoction
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Nicki Minaj Offers Asian Doll Condolences Over King Von’s Death
Childish Gambino Says His Brother Is A Better Rapper Than He Is
Lil Durk Learned Of King Von’s Shooting On IG Livege