King Von’s Sister Calls On 50 Cent After T.I.’s Comments

Posted By on November 9, 2020

King Von’s sister puts T.I. on blast for allegedly cheating on Tiny after the Atlanta rapper issues a statement about shootings in the city.

T.I. has been under fire for his recent comments than many thought was targeted towards King Von and Quando Rondo. Tip called out the violence happening within ATL from people who aren’t from the city. “Atlanta is a beautiful progressive city filled with black excellent. We uplift each other & win,” he wrote. “Stop coming here to kill each other. That shit played out.”

Though he didn’t mention any names, people immediately believed that this comment surrounded King Von’s murder. The Chicago native was shot and killed outside of a club in Atlanta on Friday at the age of 26 after an alleged altercation with Quando Rondo‘s crew. Evidently, people weren’t happy about this. King Von‘s sister, Kayla, immediately fired back on her Instagram with allegations that she saw T.I. creeping with other women behind Tiny’s back.

“Wasn’t u just out the other night wit other bitches at copper cover. I stay seeing u cheating mind you business @troubleman31,” she wrote on her story.

Tip has since clarified that he didn’t criticize Quando or King Von but still, Kayla had more words for the self-proclaimed King Of The South.

“And theses r FACTS! But the energy he always putting in ppl business need to be the same energy he need to make it right wit his daughter,” she wrote before invoking 50 Cent.” “Now wea is my brother @50cent get on his ass!”

So far, no word from Fif but we’ll keep you posted.

Via HNHH

