Kodak Black Allegedly Deletes Tweet Pledging $1 Million To Charity If Released

Posted By on January 24, 2021

The rapper promised to donate $1 million to charity if he received clemency two months ago in a since-deleted tweet.

In one of his last actions as the President of the United States before leaving office, Donald Trump released a laundry list of federal felons who would be getting pardoned and their sentences commuted. Included on the list were both Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, much to the joy of their supporters and family alike. Since being released, the rapper has allegedly recently deleted a tweet he penned two months while he was still behind bars pledging to donate $1 million if he was ever released.


Christopher Polk/Getty Images

“If the president them free me, I’m gonna spend 1 million on charity within the first year I’m out,” he wrote in the now-deleted tweet. “That’s on everything,” he further vowed. The tweet was sent out back in November 2020 while Kodak and his legal team were searching for ways to free the Florida rapper from prison.

The rapper’s sentence has since been commuted via a pardon from Trump, but it seems like Kodak isn’t too eager to hold up to his end of the bargain, as he has since deleted the tweet. Check out the old tweet below. 

While the “No Flockin” has had his federal charges clear, the 23-year-old Pompano Beach native is reportedly still facing up to 30 years in state prison in South Carolina for charges relating to a sexual assault allegation in a hotel room. Trump’s pardon is only good at the federal level and not the state level, so Kodak is still scheduled to appear in court for those charges. 

Via HNHH

