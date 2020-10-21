Kodak Black Announces New Album & Docuseries “Bill Is Real”

Kodak Black might be behind bars for a while longer but he’s not holding out on music. Though he can’t personally send out messages to the fans, his friends and attorneys have helped relay statements on his behalf. Most recently, they announced the release date for Bill Is Real, the upcoming project from Kodak Black. Details are scarce but from his IG Story, it looks like it’ll be accompanied by a docuseries.Wavylord visuals announced that a docuseries would launch this week in the lead up to the album which is due out on November 11th.

News of Kodak’s upcoming project arrives shortly after it was revealed he had been moved to a new facility in Illinois. This came after allegations that the guards at USP Big Sandy in Kentucky had abused him while he was serving time. The rapper and his lawyer filed a lawsuit against the prison claiming that he was being tortured behind bars. The rapper alleged that the guards gave him a “gang beating” after he arrived, claiming they’ve been violating his rights since October 2019. He said the abuse led to mouth bleeding, vomiting and lacerations.

Additionally, Kodak’s lawyers also claimed that Kodak Black was being denied access to see his Rabbi, even though other inmates have access to practice their faith.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

While no actual details on the album or docuseries have been released, it has been over two years since the release of Dying To Live. The streets it due to more music from Kodak. Are you excited for Bill Is Real?