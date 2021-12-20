Rap Basement

Kodak Black Completes 90-Day Rehab Stint

Posted By on December 20, 2021

Kodak Black’s judge is satisfied with the rapper’s progress after he successfully completed a 90-day stint in rehab for drugs.

Florida rapper Kodak Black is getting ready to get back on the road after successfully completing a ninety-day stint in a rehabilitation center. 

As part of the rapper’s supervised release, Kodak was ordered to serve 90-days in a rehabilitation center. During a court hearing this week, the judge assigned to his case told Bradford Cohen, Kodak’s lawyer, that they are satisfied with the rapper’s progress after getting out of rehab.

The 24-year-old was told to enter a rehab treatment center after failing a drug test a few months ago, which was a violation of his supervised release terms. Despite him proudly rapping about taking fake Percocets in “Super Gremlin” and other songs, the rapper is said to be clean and sober following his stay in rehab, and he’s preparing to take the road for touring opportunities. 


Mike Coppola/Getty Images

This comes after Kodak made his return to the stage at Rolling Loud California. A report from TMZ suggests that he’s trying to stay away from people, places, and things that put him in harm’s way or make him want to use again.

As for where Kodak plans to tour, he may be planning a trip overseas. We will keep you posted on any concert announcements from the Florida rapper. Which city do you want him to perform in?


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

[via]

Via HNHH

