Kodak Black Credited By Fans For Starting “WAP”

Posted By on August 19, 2020

Kodak Black’s fans are going to bat for him, claiming that he popularized the term “WAP,” pointing to his song “Already” as the proof.

Here we go again… did Kodak Black actually popularize the acronym “WAP?” According to some of his fans on social media, he can definitely be credited for getting the trend going.

With Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion going off right now with their #1 hit single “WAP,” of which the acronym stands for “Wet Ass P***y,” many believe that Kodak Black should once again be given his roses for popularizing the phrase.

This has happened time and time again, especially as it pertains to both Cardi and Megan. Cardi’s breakout single “Bodak Yellow” was a remix of one of the rapper’s songs, titled after his stage name. With Megan, she started saying “Let me drive the boat,” which many pointed to Kodak as the originator. He also modernized the term “Broccoli” as it pertains to smoking weed.

According to his fans, he was worlds ahead of the game yet again when he uttered: “My name is Kodak but you know that already/I don’t want the WAP, baby, I just want the fetty.”

The lyric is from his song “Already,” obviously making a play on Fetty Wap‘s name. His biggest supporters are saying that he definitely deserves some shine, or at least a shout-out, from Cardi and Megan without taking anything away from their success, because he basically started the acronym. Obviously, the song is completely original. The fans just simply giving props to Kodak for starting yet another trend, apparently.

Do you think Kodak started this one?

Via HNHH

