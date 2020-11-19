Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kodak Black Expands Collection Of Gold & Platinum Plaques

Posted By on November 19, 2020

With his new album “Bill Israel” having recently dropped, Kodak Black has officially grown his collection of gold and platinum plaques by seven.

Kodak Black is a fascinating artist with an interesting career trajectory, one that has been frequently derailed by numerous stints in prison. And yet in spite of his legal woes, the young Floridian has retained the loyalty of his fanbase, many of whom have kept his music in steady rotation to this day. So much so that Kodak has already amassed a respectable collection of nineteen gold and platinum plaques, a fair number of which were earned within the last week. 

Kodak Black

John Parra/Getty Images

As per the official RIAA website, Kodak Black recently scored himself an impressive haul of seven new plaques, with five of them being of the platinum variety. On that note, his Travis Scott and Offset-assisted “ZEZE” has officially kicked the door down for a fifth time, making the Dying To Live single Kodak’s highest-charting single of his career. Aside from that, his Dying To Live album has also been upgraded to a platinum plaque. Both “Tunnel Vision” and the Lil Wayne-assisted “Codeine Dreaming” have been certified quadruple platinum, while “Calling My Spirit” has been certified double platinum. 

On the gold front, Kodak’s Juice WRLD collaboration “Moshpit” has hit the half-million mark, likewise has “First Day Out,” a track released following a three-month prison stint in 2017. Considering Kodak Black has been continuously faced with momentum-halting obstacles, it’s fair to say that he’s been faring relatively well, all things considered. He even recently released a new album, Bill Israel, which you can check out here.

One has to wonder how he’d be faring were he not currently serving an extensive prison sentence — could he theoretically be running the game under different circumstances?

[via]
Via HNHH

