Kodak Black Expecting A Baby Girl With His Girlfriend: Report

Posted By on September 6, 2021

Kodak Black and his girlfriend are reportedly expecting a baby girl.

Cardi B isn’t the only person who has exciting baby news today. Rapper Kodak Black is reportedly expecting his second child, according to his lawyer Bradford Cohen, who broke the news today.

The exclusive announcement was made by TMZ after hearing from Cohen, who claims that Kodak is expecting his second child, and his first daughter. His girlfriend, real estate agent Maranda Johnson, reportedly found out that she was pregnant in April, which means that Kodak’s baby girl will arrive in either late 2021, or early 2022.

Kodak and Maranda have reportedly been dating on-and-off for the last little while after meeting each other four years ago. They decided this year that they wanted to have a child, and this is their first baby together.


John Parra/Getty Images

According to the report, Kodak is reportedly “ecstatic” to be having a girl, and he’s already been shopping around for her. He reportedly plans to spoil his daughter with gifts.

Kodak Black already has one child from a previous relationship, his six-year-old son, King.

This news comes following Kodak’s claims that he’s going on tour with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and that he’s back on good terms with Quando Rondo, but wants to fight the rapper first. Unfortunately, Kodak is still having issues with Jackboy, whom he signed a few years ago, as they continue to fall out over money issues.


 Rich Fury/Getty Images

Congratulations to Kodak!

[via]

Via HNHH

