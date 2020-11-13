Rap Basement

Featured

Kodak Black Gifts 1,000 Turkeys To Families In Massive Food Giveaway

Posted By on November 12, 2020

The rapper reportedly spent $15K to make the event happen.

As he’s been behind bars, Kodak Black remains dedicated to his music career and giving back to those in need. The controversial rapper has come forward to apologize for many of the antics that landed him in hot water, and days ago he dropped his prison project Bill Israel. Although his contentious remarks have been much of why Kodak Black has made headlines, he’s also developed a charitable reputation. The rapper continues to build on that while incarcerated as it’s reported that Kodak gifted turkeys to families for Thanksgiving.

Kodak’s attorney told TMZ that the rapper spent upwards of $15K on 1,000 turkeys for families in his home state of Florida. People reportedly lined up for hours to receive their free birds at the E. Pat Larkins Community Center. Attendees of the family-friendly event also went home with chips and drinks.

Back in August, a video went viral showing a Burger King employee being assaulted by an irate customer. Kodak reportedly stepped up to pay for the employee’s vacation. Over the holidays, Kodak regularly gives away presents to children who may come from underprivileged homes and neighborhoods. Watch a video of his most recent food giveaway below.

Via HNHH

