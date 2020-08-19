Rap Basement

Kodak Black Has An Album On The Way, His Lawyer Confirms

August 19, 2020

Kodak Black’s lawyer confirmed his client would be releasing a new album in the near future.

Kodak Black could very well be out of prison and into a halfway house as early as 2021 but fans can’t wait any longer for the rapper to release new music. He’s unleashed a few singles since behind bars including “Vultures Cry 2” and “Because Of You.” Though neither track necessarily hit the mark as intended, a follow-up to Dying To Live could be arriving in the near future. 

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, has steadily been keeping the world updated on the latest developments in the world of the Florida rapper. Most recently, Cohen shared a post echoing the sentiment that Yak first started the term “WAP” which was recently popularized by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion with their chart-topping single. A fan slid in the comment section requesting an update on Kodak’s next project, asking, “Can we get a kodak album tho we waiting to damn long.”

Though no release date has been set, Cohen assured the fan that it was on the way with a brief response. “yep coming soon,” he replied. 

Kodak Black is still expected to be officially released on October 7, 2022, though a recent error in his court documents might result in an earlier release. Kodak’s criminal history was incorrectly categorized as third-degree. The judge requested that it be corrected to accurately reflect Kodak’s criminal as category two, instead. We’ll keep you posted on any more updates regarding Kodak’s case.



