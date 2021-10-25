Kodak Black Is Eligible To Be Nominated For Nine GRAMMY Awards

Kodak Black is eligible to be nominated for nine separate awards at the 2022 GRAMMYs, entering the first round of voting, which will determine the nominees.

While Black has yet to win a GRAMMY during his career, his luck may change as his Haitian Boy Kodak may be up for Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. His track “Before I Go” could be nominated as well for Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Music Video, Best Rap Song, and Song of the Year. Finally, his track “Feelin’ Peachy” could be up for Best Rap Performance.



Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Despite not being honored with a GRAMMY as of yet, Black has found success on the charts. His 2018 album, Dying to Live, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200. The album, as well as his other projects, Painting Pictures and Project Baby 2, have been certified Platinum by the RIAA.

A win for Black would be a huge boost for the rapper, who has spoken out about his struggles with mental health in recent weeks.

Nominees for the 2022 GRAMMY Awards will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. The awards ceremony will be held Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.

Check out the complete breakdown of Black’s nomination options below.