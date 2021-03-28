Rap Basement

Kodak Black Launches L.O.V.E. Clothing Line To Benefit Judicial Reform

Posted By on March 28, 2021

The line is said to already have already received pre-orders from retailers like Foot Locker, Footaction, and more.

It surely seems like Kodak Black has been keeping busy since Trump pardoned him as one of his last acts as President. The creative juices have definitely been flowing for the Pompano Beach native, who revealed last week that he had recorded 167 songs since being granted clemency. While it is easy to overlook his more serious positions due to his social media antics and public persona, the rapper has long been an advocate for criminal justice reform. Embarking on a new venture to benefit this cause, Kodak is set to debut a new clothing line with part of the proceeds going towards backing judicial reform. 


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen shared the news with TMZ that the rapper would be launching a new clothing line named L.O.V.E., which is an acronym for “Loyalty Out Values Everything.” While the brand is only in its developing stages, Cohen says major retailers like Foot Locker, Footaction, City Gear, and Snipes have already pre-ordered shipments of apparel. 

So far, TMZ reports that L.O.V.E. has already nearly sold out all its first run of pre-orders with plans to introduce a sneaker line and possibly link up with other brands down the road. 

Most notably, Kodak plans to donate a portion of the profits to different charities and organizations locally and around the globe dedicated to empowering minorities and judicial reform. 

Since having his sentence commuted by Trump, Kodak has been pretty consistent in giving back. He recently set up a scholarship in the name of one of the Parkland victims and is continuing his charitable donations. 

[via]
Via HNHH

