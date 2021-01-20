Kodak Black & Lil Wayne Granted Clemency: Twitter Reacts

Kodak Black and Lil Wayne are likely feeling pretty gleeful this morning because, in a late-night pardoning spree, President Donald Trump granted clemency to both high-profile rappers.

There had been rumors circulating for the last several days about how Trump planned to use his final full day in office to hand out approximately one hundred pardons, but he ended up surpassing that number, granting clemency or pardoning Wayne, Kodak, Steve Bannon, Kwame Kilpatrick, and 140 others. Unfortunately for “Tiger King” Joe Exotic, who had a limo waiting for him outside the prison, he was ultimately not pardoned. Of course, given the celebrity of Kodak and Wayne, the internet was pretty ecstatic to hear the news about them being punished to a lesser degree. Both of their names began immediately trending on Twitter with reactions pouring in from all corners.



People are sharing their favorite Kodak Black moments to celebrate his upcoming freedom, hoping that the 23-year-old can finally enjoy a stretch of his career where he’s not incarcerated. As for Lil Wayne, the reaction is fairly mixed, given the rapper’s endorsement of Trump for President, which left a sour taste in people’s mouths.

It’s worth noting that the two rappers were granted clemency, and not pardoned outright. A pardon would indicate forgiveness for a specific crime, while clemency reduces the penalty for that crime without clearing your criminal record. We will keep you posted as further information is released regarding when Kodak Black will be released from prison, as well as Lil Wayne’s situation.

Check out some of the best reactions below.