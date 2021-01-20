Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

J. Cole Congratulates New RCA Records President Mark Pitts
53
0
Asian Doll Says She’s At Her “Final Stage Of Grief”
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Wiz Khalifa
1271
0
Gudda Gudda 7 Slugs
847
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kodak Black & Lil Wayne Granted Clemency: Twitter Reacts

Posted By on January 20, 2021

People are overjoyed about the news that Kodak Black and Lil Wayne were granted clemency.

Kodak Black and Lil Wayne are likely feeling pretty gleeful this morning because, in a late-night pardoning spree, President Donald Trump granted clemency to both high-profile rappers.

There had been rumors circulating for the last several days about how Trump planned to use his final full day in office to hand out approximately one hundred pardons, but he ended up surpassing that number, granting clemency or pardoning Wayne, Kodak, Steve Bannon, Kwame Kilpatrick, and 140 others. Unfortunately for “Tiger King” Joe Exotic, who had a limo waiting for him outside the prison, he was ultimately not pardoned. Of course, given the celebrity of Kodak and Wayne, the internet was pretty ecstatic to hear the news about them being punished to a lesser degree. Both of their names began immediately trending on Twitter with reactions pouring in from all corners.


Christopher Polk/Getty Images

People are sharing their favorite Kodak Black moments to celebrate his upcoming freedom, hoping that the 23-year-old can finally enjoy a stretch of his career where he’s not incarcerated. As for Lil Wayne, the reaction is fairly mixed, given the rapper’s endorsement of Trump for President, which left a sour taste in people’s mouths.

It’s worth noting that the two rappers were granted clemency, and not pardoned outright. A pardon would indicate forgiveness for a specific crime, while clemency reduces the penalty for that crime without clearing your criminal record. We will keep you posted as further information is released regarding when Kodak Black will be released from prison, as well as Lil Wayne’s situation.

Check out some of the best reactions below.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

J. Cole Congratulates New RCA Records President Mark Pitts
53 525 4
0
Jadakiss Surpasses One Billion Global Streams
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

J. Cole Congratulates New RCA Records President Mark Pitts
53
0
Asian Doll Says She’s At Her “Final Stage Of Grief”
106
0
Jadakiss Surpasses One Billion Global Streams
146
0
Metro Boomin Shares His Three Studio Golden Rules
79
0
Cash Money’s 9lokkNine Charged With 5 Counts Of Attempted Murder
119
0
More News

Trending Songs

Soulja Boy Zaza
199
0
Marlon Craft State Of The Union
146
0
Lous And The Yakuza Feat. Joey Bada$$ Amigo (Remix)
146
0
Kanye West Feat. Kendrick Lamar No More Parties In LA
251
0
Mozzy Neva Said It
225
0
PnB Rock Feat. King Von Rose Gold
146
0
DJ Clockwork Mac Miller Remixxed
397
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

$NOT Feat. iann dior “Like Me” Video
251
1
DaBaby “Masterpiece” Video
318
0
Rolled On
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

J. Cole Congratulates New RCA Records President Mark Pitts
Asian Doll Says She’s At Her “Final Stage Of Grief”
Jadakiss Surpasses One Billion Global Streams