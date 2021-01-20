Rap Basement

159
0
Kodak Black & Lil Wayne Officially Pardoned By Trump: Report

Posted By on January 19, 2021

There have been rumors that this was going to occur, but new reports state that Trump has come through for the two rappers.

It’s the 23rd hour for President Donald Trump as he’s preparing to make his exit from the White House in the early morning hours tomorrow (January 20). President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will transfer power and enter into their new positions, but prior to that taking place, there have been ongoing conversations regarding who will, and will not, be pardoned by the president at the last minute.

We’ve previously reported on Snoop Dogg‘s successful lobbying on behalf of Michael “Harry-O” Harris, one of the co-founders of Death Row. Back in 1988, Harris was convicted of reported attempted murder and kidnapping charges but thanks to Trump, he has a new lease on life as his sentence has been commuted. Moments ago, more news regarding Trump’s choices surfaced as it’s been reported that both Lil Wayne and Kodak Black have also been granted a pardon by the president.

“Trump pardoned rappers Lil Wayne and Kodak Black who were prosecuted on federal weapons offenses, as well as former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, who was serving a 28-year prison term on corruption charges, a senior administration official said,” tweeted a Reuters reporter. Soon, similar reports began to circulate indicating that the rumor could, indeed, be true.

Kodak has been incarcerated on federal weapons charges while Wayne has recently pleaded guilty to federal weapons charges. Some reports state that Trump has granted both artists pardons, while others claim that they’ve been given clemency. With the former, both rappers would be forgiven of the charges against them, but the latter just means that charges may be reduced. We’ll keep you updated on the validity of the news.

Via HNHH

