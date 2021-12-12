Rap Basement

Kodak Black Pays Homage To Nipsey Hussle With Blue Watch

Posted By on December 12, 2021

Kodak’s Plain Jane Rolex is a sight to behold.

Since Los Angeles icon Nipsey Hussle was tragically slain, Kodak Black has had a strange one-sided relationship with Nipsey. Immediately after his death, Kodak shot his shot at Nipsey’s partner Lauren London instead of offering condolences.

Outrage quickly ensued, and Kodak would later apologize. However, in October this year, Kodak seemingly retracted his apology by saying he’s still friends with Nipsey’s brother and people should really be upset with Diddy instead of him: “A n***a told me, ‘I ain’t gonna lie, before you came here there was discussions ’bout…y’know, you about to come in here. When I got there, you know how much Crips showed me love? Every Crip n***a said, ‘I’d have said the same shit.’ I ain’t say nothing bad, I ain’t say nothing about Nipsey. Nipsey a GOAT! Nipsey brother fuck with me, Trae the Truth fuck with me. If anything, n***as wanna get technical, Diddy just had this lil’ n***a up under him and a year later, he fuckin’ with the man’s girl. Y’all ain’t sayin’ nothin’ to Diddy!”

Kodak was referring to 2020 dating rumors between Diddy and Lauren London, which London swiftly denied.

With that being said though, Kodak still has respect for Nispey, and proved it on Saturday (Dec. 11), as he posted several photos of him with a new black and blue Plain Jane Rolex watch which he said was inspired by Nipsey Hussle. He also posted a picture of he and Nipsey together, as well as a tweet with Nipsey shouting him out. More photos he included showed him hanging out with Gunna at this weekend’s Rolling Loud in California, where Kodak headlined Saturday night: “Saucin On Slauson …. #LongLiveNipsey #Billenciagas Stickin Plain Jane Black & Blue Rolex !!! Rolling Loud , Rolling Wit 60 Zoes. We Keeping It 26 @gunna @holmeslaflare”

The tweet Kodak showed is Nipsey telling fans to check out Kodak’s album in 2017. It would appear that they had some semblance of a relationship before Nip passed.

Check out Kodak Black‘s post below.


Via HNHH

