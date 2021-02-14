Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
146
0
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12984
1
Wiz Khalifa
2184
1
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother

Posted By on February 14, 2021

The rapper wished a very happy Valentine’s Day to “The Z Queen Herself.”

If you’re not a fan of public displays of platonic/romantic displays of love and affection, today is not the day to be scrolling through your social media feed. This year’s lover’s day, unfortunately, is the first (and hopefully last) one we’ve been forced to celebrate in quarantine, so Instagram and Twitter Valentine’s Day content is extra-heightened as people celebrate from home. Of the many stars who have shared with fans their plans for the pink and red holiday, Kodak Black warmed hearts with an adorable post dedicated to his Valentine this year, his mother. 


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The rapper shared a shot of his mother posing by a Christmas tree, glammed up in a skintight red dress. He added a second shot of her inside of a luxury car. He captioned the shots, “I Thought I Was Late But You Say Christmas Came Early,” likely referencing his felon status just weeks ago. “My Love My Valentine My Momma FIFI, The Z QUEEN Herself,” he continued, shortening the slang term “Zoe” for people of Haitian descent. 

As for the rapper’s dating status, he is reportedly single for the time being. He’s previously been linked to City Girl’s rapper Yung Miami. 

In other Kodak news, the rapper got his attorney’s name tattooed on his hand after he successfully petitioned Donald Trump for his release from prison. 


Image via Instagram

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
159 525 12
0
Tory Lanez Stunned After Meeting DMX In Miami
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
146
0
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
159
0
Tory Lanez Stunned After Meeting DMX In Miami
199
0
Lil Tjay & 6lack Warm Up Our “R&B Season” Playlist
159
0
DaBaby Confirms How Much He Charges For A Feature
146
0
More News

Trending Songs

Mario Luxury Love
119
0
Joey Trap Brace
93
0
Casanova Feat. Jacquees Don't Wanna
185
0
Kanye West Feat. Ty Dolla $ign Real Friends
146
0
Lou Phelps Feat. Problem Nike Shoe Box 2.0
172
0
Luh Kel I Wish
106
0
Rita Ora Feat. Gunna Big
940
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Tory Lanez – Big Tipper (feat. Melii, Lil Wayne) [Official Music Video]
66
0
Extended Version | 50 Cent feat. NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez – “Part of the Game” | Video
212
0
Lil Durk Feat. Lil Baby “Finesse Out The Gang Way” Video
185
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kodak Black Pens Heartfelt Valentine’s Day Message For His Mother
Zaytoven Recounts Listening To Dr. Dre’s “The Chronic” For The First Time
Tory Lanez Stunned After Meeting DMX In Miami