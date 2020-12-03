Kodak Black Praises Doja Cat’s Rapping Ability

Kodak Black may be in the midst of serving a lengthy bid on a federal weapons charge, but that hasn’t kept him from staying up to date on the music business. In fact, he even used his time to work on and release a new album, the eleven-track Bill Israel, named in honor of his newfound Jewish faith. And while it may be a little while yet before Kodak is able to move freely — he began serving his bid in November of 2019 — that hasn’t stopped him from laying the foundation for future collaboration, reaching out to some unexpected names in the process.

In a recent burst of tweets, Kodak took a moment to share some praise to Doja Cat, who continues to thrive as one of the music industry’s rising superstars. “The Girl Doja Cat Can Rap,” he marvels, clearly having taken note of some of her more hip-hop centric cuts, possibly the Cousin Stizz & Bia-assisted “Perfect (Remix).” In fact, even in her more pop-focused music, Doja consistently delivers an engaging flow, as notably seen during her rapped verse on the radio-friendly “Say So.” Suffice it to say, Doja’s bars have proven worthy of Kodak Black‘s approval, and one has to wonder if he’s hoping to land a collaboration at some point down the line.

Cousin Stizz, Doja Cat, Bia – Perfect (Remix)

In the same tweetstorm, Kodak showcased another side of his musical palette, singling out new music from Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes, both of whom delivered albums in 2020. “I’m Really Feeling This New Justin Bieber & Shawn Mendes,” he praises, leaving us wondering if Kodak is hoping to hone in on a more accessible sound upon his eventual release. Either way, it’s interesting to see what the young rapper has been listening to as he serves his bid — do you agree with his assessment on Doja Cat’s pen game?