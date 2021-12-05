Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lana Del Rey Says She Wants To Collaborate With The Migos: “I Love Them”
132
0
Kodak Black Responds To Worried Fans After Concerning Interview Goes Viral
397
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
2329
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1721
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kodak Black Responds To Worried Fans After Concerning Interview Goes Viral

Posted By on December 5, 2021

Viewers speculated that the rapper was under the influence after watching the awkward footage.

Kodak Black’s behaviour during his December 3rd sit down with Zias and B. Lou for their YouTube reaction channel has some fans seriously concerned. The plan was to have the 24-year-old help annotate last month’s single, “Super Gremlin,” but the “Roll In Peace” artist’s odd energy clearly threw the hosts off on more than one occasion.

Near the start of the clip, Kodak says that he’s “tied,” and Zias and B. Lou assume he means “tired.” The Pompano Beach-born star then explains that actually he is “like tired, like he dead. They dead like flies. Flies everywhere when you dead.” Several seconds of awkward silence follow, with both YouTubers unsure of how to proceed.

As one of the hosts acknowledged how excited they were to have the opportunity to chat with him, Kodak felt distant, oddly starring off into the distance, hardly seeming phased by the praise. Several other moments see him eerily gazing into the camera with a dead look in his eyes, but at times, he does “come alive” to dance and joke around with Z and B.

Now that the video has been out for a few days, fans have had time to share their thoughts. Many people noticed Kodak’s odd behaviour, and spoke about it candidly on their profiles. “Kodak Black looking like he just went through some CIA sleep deprivation torture,” one person observed. “What’s going on with Kodak Black?” another asked. “Man is on another plane of existence here. Hope he has some good people around him. This shit is sad.”

Late on December 4th, the Painting Pictures hitmaker addressed the controversy, assuring followers that he’s sober. “Lol I B Fakin Like I’m Sleepy,” he wrote. “Ion B High Guys I Get Drug Tested Consistently.”

Check out the full Zias and B. Lou video with Kodak Black below.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Lana Del Rey Says She Wants To Collaborate With The Migos: “I Love Them”
132 525 10
0
Brent Faiyaz, SZA & Khalid Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Lana Del Rey Says She Wants To Collaborate With The Migos: “I Love Them”
132
0
Kodak Black Responds To Worried Fans After Concerning Interview Goes Viral
397
0
Brent Faiyaz, SZA & Khalid Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
146
0
Noname Cancels Her Upcoming Album “Factory Baby”
357
0
Tyler, The Creator Shares His 5 Favorite Jay-Z Songs Of All Time
304
0
More News

Trending Songs

RJAE Show Me My Opponent
66
0
Clyde Guevara Old Me
132
0
Lil Gnar Stick Baby
119
0
C-Murder I Don't Wanna Go Outside
172
0
Shordie Shordie Counter
172
0
BJ The Chicago Kid Feat. Susan Carol Snowflakes
146
0
2FeetBino Feat. Seddy Hendrinx Settle
119
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

T-Rell Loses His “Hood Card” After Epic Backwood Fail On “How To Roll”
132
0
Snoop Dogg Feat. Battle Locco & Kokane “No Smut On My Name” Video
238
0
DMX “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” Video
357
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lana Del Rey Says She Wants To Collaborate With The Migos: “I Love Them”
Kodak Black Responds To Worried Fans After Concerning Interview Goes Viral
Brent Faiyaz, SZA & Khalid Lead This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist