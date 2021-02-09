Rap Basement

Kodak Black Rushes To Safety After Red Beam Spotted On His Shirt: Watch

Posted By on February 9, 2021

Kodak Black’s security snatched him up quickly after noticing a red laser shining on his shirt.

Kodak Black was performing a club appearance recently when his security guard saved his life, noticing a red beam on his shirt and quickly rushing the rapper out of the venue.

In a video being circulated on social media, the recently-freed Kodak Black is seen performing one of his songs at a nightclub when his safety was threatened. His security guard quickly noticed that somebody was gearing up to possibly shoot the rapper, catching a red beam shining on Kodak’s stomach and snatching him up by his shirt to get him out of the club. His entire team seemingly dipped out of the club, following the Florida-bred artist closely as he stepped out of a back entrance.

As seen in the video, it’s pretty clear that Kodak has himself a pretty solid team that’s trained to recognize when the rapper’s life may be in danger

Kodak made his first club appearance since being released from prison over the weekend, wearing a diamond-encrusted Sniper Gang mask. He’s wearing a different outfit in the new video, so it likely happened a few days after his re-emergence. Thankfully, Kodak was not hurt.


Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

The rapper’s return has been heavily publicized, mostly because of his new look. Kodak lost some weight behind bars, also growing out his hair and debuting a new forehead tattoo and lots of diamond-laden jewelry.

Watch the scary video up top and let us know what you think.

Via HNHH

