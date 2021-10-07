Rap Basement

Kodak Black Says Drake Co-Sign Wasn’t A Big Deal

Posted By on October 7, 2021

Kodak Black says he was supposed to be on “Certified Lover Boy” and that he doesn’t think Drake’s early co-sign was a huge deal.

DJ Akademiks’ new podcast Off The Record is shaping up to be one of the most entertaining music podcasts, thanks in part to Ak’s vast network of industry contacts. Each week, the media personality releases one interview with a famous artist. In the past, he’s spoken to Rich The Kid and 21 Savage, and this week, he sat down with Kodak Black. The two spoke about Kodak’s love of Donald Trump, the feud between Lil Durk and YoungBoy Never Broke Again, and much more. They also touched on Drake‘s early support of Kodak, and why the rapper doesn’t think his co-sign was that much of a big deal.

When Yak first started blowing up with his song “SKRT,” Drake shared a video of himself dancing to the tune, extending his co-sign to the rapper. While it was a massive eye-opener for hip-hop fans who weren’t aware of Kodak’s growing local presence at the time, Yak doesn’t think it was a game-changer.

“I was already doing my shit, of course it got to him,” he said about Drake. “I fuck with that boy… I was supposed to be on the [Certified Lover Boy] album but I don’t know what happened though.”

Later on, he echoed his earlier statement about locking in with Drake for a collaborative album, saying, “We gotta do… a whole album now.”

Drake and Kodak often share pleasantries on social media and just the other month, Drake complimented Yak on his new album. A few weeks ago, Kodak also flirted with the idea of possibly being mentored by Drake, but he also said he would be down to learn from Nas

Listen to Kodak’s full interview with DJ Akademiks below, and let us know what you think about his Drake comments.

Via HNHH

