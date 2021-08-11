Rap Basement

Kodak Black Wants To Be Mentored By Nas Or Drake

Posted By on August 11, 2021

Kodak Black wants Nas or Drake to take him under their wing.

Kodak Black has had issues staying out of trouble for the last few years. Seemingly every month, his legal problems intensify. This year, he’s been dealt a lucky hand, earning a Presidential pardon at the beginning of the year and having his sentence commuted by Trump. Still, he wants a suitable mentor to help guide him in the rap game, realizing that he has a lot to learn from established veterans.

This week, after a collaboration between Kodak Black, Nas, and Brent Faiyaz was teased by a fan, the Florida rapper told followers that he’s interested in building a deeper connection with the King’s Disease 2 legend.

Responding to a tweet on Tuesday night, Kodak manifested a future mentor, shooting his shot at Nas and Drake for the role. “Can’t Wait To Nas Put Me Under His Wing Him Or Drake , I’m Fucked Up Bout Dem Two N***as,” wrote Yak.


Frazer Harrison, Gabe Ginsberg, Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The rapper has not collaborated with Drake or Nas in the past, but he clearly has a strong admiration for them both. Nas has released two of the most acclaimed albums of the last two years with King’s Disease and King’s Disease 2, while Drake continues to be the most popular rapper in the world.

Do you think Kodak Black could reach a new level with mentorship from Nas or Drake?

Via HNHH

