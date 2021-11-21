Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Wale Has Fired His Management Team
119
0
Future Celebrates “Life Is Good” Going Diamond
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1893
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1469
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kodak Black Wants Trump Back In Office

Posted By on November 21, 2021

Yak is team MAGA.

Ever since Donald Trump gave a presidential pardon to Kodak Black for his prison release, Kodak has been a huge supporter of the former president. 

On Saturday (Nov. 20), Kodak tweeted his desire to put Trump back in the White House: “Bring Trump Back.”

Kodak Black was freed by Trump in January this year, just as Trump relinquished his position as president. Yak was behind bars since March 2020 on federal weapons charges.

In March of this year, Kodak was seen rocking a Donald Trump Make America Great Again hat, with an autograph from president 45 on it. He attributed his relationship with Trump to both of them being geminis, as Kodak’s birthday is June 11 and Trump’s June 14: “I’m a real one, Trump’s a real one. We Geminis. Pops, you know Pops, my lawyer [Bradford Cohen], I call him Pops like my daddy, know what I’m sayin’. He know Trump like that, so it’s like, Trump know what’s up. We both Geminis. His birthday two days after mine. He be down here and stuff. Palm Beach.”

Two months later, Kodak said he had a dream about Trump, and continued to show his affection for him: “Had a dream bout trump last night, I love dat n***a.”

Most recently, Kodak told DJ Akademiks in October that he wanted to return the favor to Trump by supporting him more: “I would come through for that boy. I’m embedded. I wanna wash his hand. He looked out for me greatly. I wanna pull through for that boy. Trump, who you got pressure with?”


It seems that Kodak is fully on board for a potential Trump 2024 campaign.

 

 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Wale Has Fired His Management Team
119 525 9
0
Pete Davidson, Method Man, & Marc Cohn Perform Hilarious “Walking In Memphis” Parody On “SNL”
146 525 11
0

Recent Stories

Wale Has Fired His Management Team
119
0
Future Celebrates “Life Is Good” Going Diamond
106
0
Pete Davidson, Method Man, & Marc Cohn Perform Hilarious “Walking In Memphis” Parody On “SNL”
146
0
NBA Youngboy Drops New Clothing Collaboration With VLone
132
0
Megan Thee Stallion Pulls Out Of AMA’s Performance With BTS
172
0
More News

Trending Songs

Sally Sossa Eternity
93
0
French Montana Feat. Rick Ross & John Legend Touch The Sky
132
0
Isaiah Rashad Feat. Young Nudy & Kal Banx Deep Blue
159
0
Fenix Flexin Fenix Flexin, Vol. 2 Intro
132
0
Paris Bryant Run Around
159
0
Jaah SLT For The Week
146
0
Lucki Feat. F1lthy NEPTUNE VS. INDUSTRY
185
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Baby Tate “Dungarees” Video
119
0
I Love You, I Hate You – The Film
278
0
Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
291
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Wale Has Fired His Management Team
Future Celebrates “Life Is Good” Going Diamond
Pete Davidson, Method Man, & Marc Cohn Perform Hilarious “Walking In Memphis” Parody On “SNL”