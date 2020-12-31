Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”
79
0
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1046
3
Meek Mill QUARANTINE PACK
913
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kodak Black’s Handwritten Request For Early Release Denied

Posted By on December 31, 2020

Kodak Black, scheduled to be released in November of 2022, reached out to federal prosecutors himself in an attempt to reduce his prison sentence

Kodak Black has been behind bars for just about a year and a half now and has tried almost everything he can to get out early. It has been reported that a month before his IG message to his son aka “lil sniper”, Kodak attempted to reason with federal prosecutors and requested an early release. 

It has been an incredibly difficult year for Kodak, and we saw all of it. Not too long ago, we received news that Kodak was going to be moved from a jail in Kentucky, to one in Chicago, after there were reports that he was being physically and emotionally abused at the hands of the prison guards.

Amidst it all though, Kodak has been busy and tried his best to keep his spirits up, even converting to Judaism, before the release of his latest album Bill Is RealKodak tried to reason with the prosecutors, telling them he is not “sick or demented”, and just someone who made a mistake.

Kodak has certainly made a few hiccups behind bars, like going back and forth with NBA YoungBoy, but he has also done plenty of good, including a recent Christmas Toy Drive

In his letter, Kodak claimed that the good that he could do for the world outside of prison warranted an early release, but unfortunately, the prosecutors found that there were no “extraordinary and compelling reasons supporting his request for release”. 

Hopefully, this news doesn’t discourage Kodak and he is quick to counter with more valid request. 

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”
79 525 6
0
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”
79
0
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
159
0
Diddy Throws Another Maskless Celebration Amidst COVID-19
93
0
Pop Smoke’s Brother Reveals Their Final Conversation
199
0
Kendrick Lamar To Perform New Music In 2021: Report
106
0
More News

Trending Songs

XXXTENTACION Look At Me!
278
0
Dax Feat. Trippie Redd I Don't Want Another Sorry
132
0
Lil Durk Feat. YNW Melly Free Jamell
371
1
Playboi Carti Sky
304
0
Azizi Gibson Feat. Shofu Baileys + Bullshit
251
0
Kid Trunks Feat. Lil Uzi Vert Universal
238
1
Xavier Wulf Hold Steady
225
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Lil Durk “Coming Clean” Video
159
0
Mama’s Baby
172
1
The Kid LAROI Feat. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Tragic” Video
185
1
More Videos

Featured Stories

Roddy Ricch Teases New Music: “Let The Work Speak All 2021”
Eminem Announces NYE Special Plans
Diddy Throws Another Maskless Celebration Amidst COVID-19