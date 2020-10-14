Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44

One of the founding members of legendary Southern California rap group Kottonmouth Kings has passed away, TMZ reports. Police said Steven Thronson, better known as Saint Dog, was found dead in Victorville, Ca on Wednesday morning. The rapper was at a friend’s house at the time. Authorities said his friend found him struggling for air in one of the rooms and immediately called 911. Police pronounced Saint Dog dead once they arrived at the scene.

A toxicology report and autopsy are pending, therefore there isn’t a confirmed cause of death. Police said that they didn’t discover any obvious sign that there was any foul play involved in Saint Dog’s death. Saint Dog was 44.

Saint Dog, alongside D-Loc and Johnny Richter, founded Kottonmouth Kings in Orange County. He appeared on the group’s first four albums before doing solo, though he would later collaborate with his former group.

“Anyone that knew Steve saw what a big heart he had. Some of my fondest memories was watching Steve stop the music in the middle of a Kottonmouth Kings show to bring a handicapped fan in a wheelchair on stage so that he could have a better view of the show and even join in singing a few songs. That was just the kind of person Steve was and he touched so many people in a positive way,” Kevin Zinger, exec at Suburban Noize Records, said. “His legacy will live on in his music and our hearts go out to his Son Max and his entire family, friends, and fans worldwide.”

