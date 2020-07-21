Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

The Kid LAROI Reveals Tracklist For Debut Mixtape “Fu*k Love”
79
0
Kreayshawn Owes Sony $800K Over “Gucci Gucci,” Asks Fans To Stream Her Out Of Debt
146
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Sy Ari Da Kid A Toxic Heartbreak
794
0
Boosie Badazz In House
794
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Kreayshawn Owes Sony $800K Over “Gucci Gucci,” Asks Fans To Stream Her Out Of Debt

Posted By on July 21, 2020

What happened to Kreayshawn?

We’re not sure how it started, but Kreayshawn and her one-time hit single “Gucci Gucci” have been trending on twitter over the past 24 hours. Back in 2011, Kreayshawn was one of the first viral or internet-fostered artists, in the sense that, whenever you went online, you were bound to see her face/hear her song. She quickly signed a major label deal after the success of “Gucci Gucci”– it racked up three million views on YouTube in three weeks.

Ahead of the disparaging remarks that would befall mumble rappers, Kreayshawn had her own array of haters to contend with and perhaps dealt with the first onslaught of such internet hate. She seemed to breed controversy in her heyday, which extended to her friends in her White Girl Mob. Do you remember V-NastyThe white girl friend of Kreayshawn who was constantly saying the n-word, and would go on to do a collaborative project with Gucci Mane in one of GuWop’s more questionable co-sign moments.

kreayshawn gucci gucci

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images

All this to say, Kreayshawn’s career sort of petered out after her major label deal. She dropped her debut album in 2012, Something Bout Kreay, which sold a measly 3,502 copies upon its release. Thus perhaps it’s not surprising to find out she’s in debt to her label for $800,000. Because label advances aren’t free (!) despite appearances.

Following “Gucci Gucci” resurfacing as a trend on twitter, Kreayshawn addressed the record and her insurmountable debt. At first, she asked fans not stream the single, since she gets approximately zero dollars from it– but then she thought better of it, and encouraged her followers to stream it, in an effort to shave off some of her major label debt.

Let this be a cautionary tale to any bubbling rapper who dares to take an advance from a major label.

Will you be going to stream “Gucci Gucci” now to help Kreayshawn out? Let us know.

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

The Kid LAROI Reveals Tracklist For Debut Mixtape “Fu*k Love”
79 525 6
0
Fabolous Is Working On New Music
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

The Kid LAROI Reveals Tracklist For Debut Mixtape “Fu*k Love”
79
0
Kreayshawn Owes Sony $800K Over “Gucci Gucci,” Asks Fans To Stream Her Out Of Debt
146
0
Fabolous Is Working On New Music
106
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert Are About To Drop New Music
132
0
Wiz Khalifa Shares Album Cover For “Big Pimpin”
79
0
More News

Trending Songs

A$AP Twelvyy Trinity (5g20)
93
0
Lund Feat. Lil Skies & Noah Cyrus Broken
132
0
Pop Smoke Feat. Burna Boy Enjoy Yourself (Remix)
79
0
Smino, J.I.D & Kenny Beats Baguetti
172
0
Chief Keef Thought I Had One
172
0
Lotto Savage Feat. Lil Keed Out The Van
265
0
Drake & Headie One Only You Freestyle
251
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Future “Posted With Demons” Video
238
0
Pop Smoke Feat. 50 Cent, Roddy Ricch “The Woo” Video
172
0
Jack Harlow Feat. DaBaby, Lil Wayne, Tory Lanez “What’s Poppin’ (Remix)” Video
318
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

The Kid LAROI Reveals Tracklist For Debut Mixtape “Fu*k Love”
Kreayshawn Owes Sony $800K Over “Gucci Gucci,” Asks Fans To Stream Her Out Of Debt
Fabolous Is Working On New Music