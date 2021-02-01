Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Has A Huge Announcement Coming Today
79
0
KXNG Crooked Celebrates Eminem & “MTBMB” Plaques
93
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
12586
1
Wiz Khalifa
1840
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

KXNG Crooked Celebrates Eminem & “MTBMB” Plaques

Posted By on February 1, 2021

KXNG Crooked took a moment to celebrate and thank Eminem for his dedication to hip-hop culture and contributing to the COB movement.

Since first emerging in the game back in the late nineties, having enjoyed a brief tenure as part of Suge Knight’s attempted Death Row revival, KXNG Crooked has since carved out a stable position in the pantheon of elite lyricists. With his pen game widely recognized by his peers, including the emcees he once repped Slaughterhouse with, KXNG Crook has become an established spokesperson for the culture, frequently using his social media pages to share rap reflections and give out flowers accordingly. 

KXNG Crooked

Maury Phillips/BET/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Crook took a moment to share a heartfelt message of appreciation for Eminem, with whom he has been collaborative with increasing frequency of late; not only did Crooked spit some highlight-worthy bars on Music To Be Murdered By’s “I Will,” but Em came through to produce a few tracks for the FAMILY BVSINESS in “Skip This Ad” and “Liquor Store Church.” Now, with Music To Be Murdered By about to earn Eminem another platinum plaque, Crook took a moment to thank Slim for his contributions to both his career and hip-hop as a whole.

FAMILY BVSINESS – LIQUOR STORE CHURCH

“I’d like to thank my guy Marshall for involving me in this great project,” captions Crook, alongside a picture of himself and his MTBMB gold plaque. “I appreciate his willingness to work with me and his support of me and the COB movement. We both love this culture 1 million percent and it’s always a pleasure to work with one of the greatest pens in history. This a gold plaque but MTBMB is platinum plus now so I’ll definitely be posting the new plaque as well.”

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B Has A Huge Announcement Coming Today
79 525 6
0
Bad Bunny Performs “Booker T” During Royal Rumble 2021: Watch
199 525 15
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Has A Huge Announcement Coming Today
79
0
KXNG Crooked Celebrates Eminem & “MTBMB” Plaques
93
0
Bad Bunny Performs “Booker T” During Royal Rumble 2021: Watch
199
0
The Game Says He’s The Best Rapper From Compton, Including Kendrick Lamar
318
0
Conway Clears The Air On Rumored Griselda Beef
556
0
More News

Trending Songs

Obasi Jackson Exposin' Me
159
0
Toosii Coming Clean (Remix)
265
0
Payroll Giovanni & Cardo Eyez Closed
212
0
G Body Trophies
132
0
Skippa Da Flippa Feat. Sada Baby Ice On
159
0
Wiz Khalifa Feat. Deji & Young Deji Ain't Shit Free
304
0
Tobe Nwigwe Wake Up Everybody
199
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

2 Chainz “Grey Area” Video
291
0
Summer Walker “Body” Video
199
0
Westside Gunn Feat. Armani Caesar “Liz Loves Luger” Video
371
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Has A Huge Announcement Coming Today
KXNG Crooked Celebrates Eminem & “MTBMB” Plaques
Bad Bunny Performs “Booker T” During Royal Rumble 2021: Watch