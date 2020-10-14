Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
53
0
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
53
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Big Sean Detroit
913
0
Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
741
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

KXNG Crooked Names One Problem With New Albums

Posted By on October 14, 2020

KXNG Crooked shares an interesting take on the shelf-life of a modern-day rap album, opening the door to a wider conversation.

Not only has KXNG Crooked developed a reputation as one of hip-hop’s most esteemed and formidable lyricists, but he’s also become an excellent analyst of hip-hop culture. Frequently using his platform as a means of sparking rap discussions, Crook has dropped no shortage of gems worthy of further exploration. Today was one of those days, as Crooked took a moment to reflect on an interesting problem currently impacting the rap game in a major way — even if the long-term impacts aren’t necessarily seen quite yet.  

KXNG Crooked

Maury Phillips/BET/Getty Images  

“Imagine the time and effort put into creating some of these albums that only get played for 7 days..if that,” writes Crook, a commentary on the admittedly short shelf life that many modern-day albums tend to have. On that note, it’s hard not to remember a time where DMX dropping two albums in the same year was a monumental accomplishment — now, it’s a borderline necessary tactic for rising artists hoping to stay relevant.

In the shadow of Spotify CEO Daniel Ek’s recent take suggesting that artists need to release music more frequently in order to stay afloat. “You can’t record music once every three to four years and think that’s going to be enough,” he stated. “The artists today that are making it realize that it’s about creating a continuous engagement with their fans. It is about putting the work in, about the storytelling around the album, and about keeping a continuous dialogue with your fans.”

Unsurprisingly, many musicians were displeased with Ek — not only for the seemingly dismissive tone, but because his mentality encourages the same outcome Crooked has raised to be problematic. Not that the music itself is lackluster, but that fans have become so conditioned to expect (and receive) new content all the time, that a given album seldom has time to properly sink in. What do you think — has replay value gone down in the average rap release? 

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
53 525 4
0
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
53 525 4
0

Recent Stories

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
53
0
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
53
0
Benny The Butcher Shares “Burden Of Proof” Tracklist
132
0
Juicy J Offers Ariana Grande A Beat For Her New Album
79
0
Ty Dolla $ign Changes New Album Title
132
0
More News

Trending Songs

Toosii Met In LA
66
0
Soulja Boy Stove
132
0
Young Nudy Never
146
0
Dr. Dre Feat. Ice Cube Natural Born Killaz
106
0
Madeintyo Feat. Chance The Rapper & Smino BET Uncut
172
0
Kelly Rowland Crazy
172
0
TM88 & Rich The Kid Feat. Ty Dolla $ign, 2 Chainz & Southside Breakin' U Off
172
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Pop Smoke Feat. King Combs & Calboy “Diana (Remix)” Video
119
0
Lil Tracy “Messy” Video
172
0
Curren$y “1 Luv (Roll the Credits)” Video
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kottonmouth Kings MC Saint Dog Pronounced Dead At 44
Pooh Shiesty Arrested For Alleged Double Shooting After Drug & Sneaker Deal Goes Bad
Benny The Butcher Shares “Burden Of Proof” Tracklist