KXNG Crooked Names Rap’s Best Storytellers

The art of storytelling has been celebrated in hip-hop, and rightfully so, as a well-told tale allows an emcee to flex their authorial prowess. In fact, some of the genre’s most revered songs involve storytelling, and it’s no coincidence the best lyricists can spin a yarn as good as anybody. No stranger to the process himself, Slaughterhouse alumni KXNG Crooked recently took to Twitter to name some of his personal favorite storytellers, a list that spans across generations of lyricists.

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

“I can’t choose just one,” admits Crook, forever engaging in hip-hop discourse with fans and followers. “Cube, Ice T, Scarface, Slick Rick, Nas, Andre 3K, Em, Pac, KRS, G Rap, Kendrick, Big.. The list of rappers who have at least one or two masterful storytelling songs is long.” A fair list, one that speaks to his own personal taste while also covering the objective ground. In a perfect world, Crook would come through with some of his favorite songs — though he probably would gladly acquiesce, if asked nicely.

Of course, he isn’t exactly a slouch in that department, having proven himself time and again as a world-class lyricist. Therefore, his list does carry a certain weight, as one arranged by a voice of authority tends to do. Check it out for yourself below, and be sure to give KXNG Crook a follow for more engaging hip-hop discussion.