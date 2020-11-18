KXNG Crooked Wants A Bigger West Coast Presence In Verzuz

As one of the game’s most knowledgeable hip-hop historians, it’s to be expected that KXNG Crooked has amassed his fair share of experience. With a career spanning decades, from an early partnership with Suge Knight’s Death Row to a legendary stint in Slaughterhouse, it’s safe to say that there isn’t much the West Coast lyricist hasn’t accomplished. And while he’s still actively dropping new music, including his recent project Flag, Crook has steady in using his Twitter page to spark intriguing and stimulating hip-hop discourse.

Maury Phillips/BET/Getty Images

Today, Crook recently took to Twitter to put forth an interesting observation about Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s Verzuz series — a series that has, by his observation, been rather light in its representation of a certain coast. “I still don’t feel the luv from Verzuz when it comes to Westcoast Hip Hop,” he declares, opening the floor for further discussion.

While it’s unclear as to whether he’d be willing to step into the ring personally, he may very well be on to something. Other than Snoop Dogg’s appearance in the DMX battle, the west has been without a further representative since the series launched in March. Considering how many legendary rappers hail from California and its many diverse cities, it feels like an untapped goldmine of potential. Names like Ice Cube, Xzibit, DJ Quik, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and E-40 come to mind. Not to mention the potential for some classic East vs West matchups, if only to capture the spirit of the legendary 1995 Source Awards.

Check out Crook’s observation below, and sound off if you’d like to see the West more actively represented in Verzuz. Lest we forget, we have been hearing recent rumblings that 50 Cent and The Game were both interested in participating…