Kylie Jenner Will Be In Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B’s Music Video: Report

Posted By on August 5, 2020

Kylie Jenner is said to make a cameo in the new music video from Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B called “WAP.”

After what DJ Akademiks had to say about Megan Thee Stallion‘s shooting last month, detailing that he heard that Kylie Jenner had kicked the rapper and her guest Tory Lanez out of her house party for misbehaving, it was unclear whether Meg still had a good relationship with the billionaire makeup mogul. Apparently, she does because, in a new report, it is being said that Kylie will actually make an appearance in the “WAP” music video, which will release this week from Megan and Cardi B.

“WAP” will be coming out on Friday and, according to TMZ, it’s all about female empowerment, featuring some of the hottest women in the game right now. Expected to be one of the lead singles for Cardi B’s highly-anticipated sophomore album, the video will reportedly include appearances from rising rappers Sukihana, Rubi Rose, and Mulatto. Apparently, Kylie Jenner is also in the clip.

According to the outlet, the video was filmed one week prior to the pool party where Megan got shot. The timeline makes sense, considering Meg and Tory were chilling with Kylie in the pool just a few days prior to the incident.

The release of this video will certainly be an event and, if Kylie Jenner is in it, you can guarantee that a lot of new eyes will be on the product.

Will you be watching?

[via]

Via HNHH

