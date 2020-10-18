Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Kanye West Confirms Collab With DaBaby In The Works
106
0
L.A. Reid Sells 100% Of 160-Song Writing & Publishing Catalog
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
993
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
768
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

L.A. Reid Sells 100% Of 160-Song Writing & Publishing Catalog

Posted By on October 18, 2020

The veteran music executive’s catalog includes hit records from Whitney Houston, TLC, Boyz II Men, and more.

In an era where so many artists are fighting to own their masters, L.A. Reid is joining the list of music industry executives who’ve sold their entire catalogs. According to Variety, Reid has sold 100% of his 162-song writing and publishing catalog to Hipgnosis Songs and its Investment adviser, The Family (Music) Limited for an undisclosed amount. This comes as the company appointed Reid to its advisory board.


Frazer Harrison/Getty Images 

Of course, L.A. Reid has had such a pivotal role in shaping R&B and hip-hop into what it is today, having co-founded LaFace Records with Babyface in 1998. The label launched the careers of artists like Outkast, Toni Braxton, Usher, Pink, and more.

Reid’s catalog that he sold includes records from TLC, who recently accused him of bailing on the group, Whitney Houston, Bobby Brown, the Whispers, Sheena Easton, Karyn White, and Boyz II Men, among others.

“I can’t imagine a better home for my lifetime of music and songs than Hipgnosis. Merck and his dream team truly value artists and their creative vision, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to partner with them for this exciting new chapter,” Reid said of the deal.

L.A. Reid joins a slew of producers who’ve sold their catalogs to Hipgnosis including The-Dream, RZA, and No I.D.

[Via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Kanye West Confirms Collab With DaBaby In The Works
106 525 8
0
Yung Bleu, Drake & Ty Dolla $ign Slide On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
172 525 13
0

Recent Stories

Kanye West Confirms Collab With DaBaby In The Works
106
0
L.A. Reid Sells 100% Of 160-Song Writing & Publishing Catalog
185
0
Yung Bleu, Drake & Ty Dolla $ign Slide On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist
172
0
DJ Paul Teases Chopped & Screwed Version Of Savage Mode II Dropping At Midnight
212
0
Drake “Certified Lover Boy” Truck Spotted On Route To Toronto
265
0
More News

Trending Songs

M Huncho & Nafe Smallz PMW
79
0
Not3s Feat. AJ Tracey One More Time
93
0
Rexx Life Raj Tesla In a Pandemic
93
0
Loski Feat. Popcaan Avengers
93
0
Ozuna Feat. Doja Cat & Sia Del Mar
79
0
Sinead Harnett Feat. EarthGang Take Me Away
106
0
ShooterGang Kony Still Kony 2
93
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Young Dolph “The Land” Video
79
0
Dave East “Envy” Video
146
0
XXXTENTACION “CHASE / glass shards” Video
132
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Kanye West Confirms Collab With DaBaby In The Works
L.A. Reid Sells 100% Of 160-Song Writing & Publishing Catalog
Yung Bleu, Drake & Ty Dolla $ign Slide On This Week’s “R&B Season” Playlist