L.A. Reid Wants To See Beyoncé & Mariah Carey Face Off In A Verzuz: Twitter Reacts

Last week, Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony faced off for what was once again an extremely memorable Verzuz battle, and naturally, fans and artists alike are already looking forward to seeing which two artists or groups will be booked next. Apparently, L.A. Reid is also a fan of Swizz Beatz and Timbaland‘s ongoing battle series, too, and during an interview on The Real, he revealed what two artists would make for his “ideal” Verzuz.

“It’s Mariah Carey versus Beyoncé! Bring that on,” the legendary record executive said confidently. “The hits they have, the legacies they have. Bey is the queen, right? Sometimes Mariah might be slightly underrated for how long her career has lasted, how many hits she has, and she practically owns Christmas.”

See L.A. Reid’s full The Real interview below. The Verzuz talk begins at the 5:09 timestamp.

Since his interview on The Real aired, fans of Mariah Carey, Beyoncé, and R&B, in general, have taken to Twitter to react to the possibility of seeing the two legendary artists go head-to-head. While many fans have been debating who would win in the hypothetical Verzuz battle, others feel like they wouldn’t be a good match-up since they are from two completely different generations. Also, some fans have joked that neither one of the artists would ever even agree to do a Verzuz, ultimately making this whole debate pointless.

