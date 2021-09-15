Lady Leshurr Opens Up About Not Taking $250k To Write Nicki Minaj Diss Track

Back in 2018, Lady Leshurr was crowned as one of HNHH‘s top 10 up-and-coming female rappers, and in the three years that have passed, the UK-based has released successful projects such as Quaranqueen and Astronaut EP and racked up even more accolades with a recent win for Best Female Act at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

Earlier this year, Lady Leshurr claimed that Atlantic Records once offered her $250k to pen a diss track aimed at Nicki Minaj, but although the life-changing sum of cash was tempting, the UK rapper maintains that she denied the opportunity.



Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Several months later, Lady Leshurr has now opened up about the entire situation during an appearance on BBC Three, in which she explains how she almost went with the offer in an effort to guarantee her family’s financial security.

After confirming that the rumor of her being enlisted by Atlantic Records to write a Nicki Minaj diss track was in fact true, the Uk artist said, “Genuinely, that’s what happened. That just came from me doing a cover of “Look At Me Now” — you know, Busta Rhymes. Then Atlantic Records was trying to reach out. Fast forward, I’m sitting down in front of this guy with my manager at the time, and he’s just like, ‘Yeah, we basically want you to do a diss track to Nicki Minaj.'”

“This is after I play them my whole EP or whatever, I’ve got coming out,” Lady Leshurr explains, “and it’s like he just didn’t even care about it. I just knew something wasn’t right.”



David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

“I’m not gonna lie. I went back on the flight home, [and] I was balling ’cause I’m thinking, ‘Yo, this might be my only opportunity to get my mom a house,” she admits. “I’m glad I didn’t ’cause fast forward, Nicki invited me to her tour.”

Watch Lady Leshurr fully explain what could have been a career-altering move below.