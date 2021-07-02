Rap Basement

Lakeyah Delivers On Solo XXL Freestyle

Posted By on July 2, 2021

Lakeyah holds her own as a XXL freshman in this acapella freestyle.

It seems that there aren’t many rappers out there who are more deserving of the XXL freshman title as much as Lakeyah– and now she’s proved it. In her first performance as part of the XXL freshman team, Lakeyah stunned with an impressive acapella freestyle and proved that she belongs among male XXL freshmen Pooh Shiesty and 42 Dugg. This new freestyle comes after a few high-profile collaborations with Young Bleu, City Girls, Coi Leray, and Trapboy Freddy. 

The Milwaukee rapper brought the heat to XXL studios for her freestyle, dropping bars against those who’ve doubted rapper: ““They told me stay hungry and stay consistent/I’m standin’ on n*****’ necks, I ain’t worried ’bout competition, I did it/Killin’ these bitches, I’m here for the life sentence.”

Lakeyah signed to Quality Control last year after a string of viral “Keymixes,” her own brand of remixes. Notable “Keymixes” include her verse on City Girl JT’s “First Day Out” and Lil Baby‘s “We Paid”– which triggered Quality Control label head P to contact her.

Lakeyah joins Flo Milli, Pooh Shiesty, and 42 Dugg who have already had their freestyles released. Stay tuned for the upcoming group cyphers as well.

What do you think about Lakeyah’s performance? Check it out below.

Via HNHH

