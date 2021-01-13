Rap Basement

Lana Del Rey Calls Out Media Outlets For Their Coverage Of Her Trump Comments

Posted By on January 12, 2021

In a lengthy statement and video upload, the singer claims that her quotes were taken “out of context” as she criticized the coverage of her BBC Radio 1 interview.

After remarks made during an interview went viral, Lana Del Rey is clarifying her stance on America’s current political unrest. The award-winning singer recently sat down with BBC Radio 1 to chat about her Chemtrails Over The Country Club project, and during the discussion, she was asked about the insurrection at Capitol Hill last Wednesday (January 6). She spoke at length about the topic, but one snippet captured the attention of the masses and soon became the focal point of the interview.

Lana Del Rey, Complex, Trump, BBC
Erik Voake / Stringer / Getty Images

“The madness of Trump—as bad as it was, it really needed to happen,” said the singer. “We really needed a reflection of our world’s greatest problem, which is not climate change but sociopathy and narcissism. Especially in America. It’s going to kill the world. It’s not capitalism, it’s narcissism.” Elsewhere she added, “You know, he doesn’t know that he’s inciting a riot and I believe that” because of his ego and “delusions of grandeur.”

Soon, multiple media outlets picked up the quote, and Lana was criticized for her remarks, but after seeing Complex‘s coverage, she specifically took issue with the outlet because of their reported longstanding relationship. “OK complex not that our 10 year relationship matters I guess Thanks for the cool soundbite taken out of context,” Lana tweeted. “I said that the bigger problem is Sociopathy-so whether he meant to incite a riot is less important than the larger issue in America at hand -the problem of sociopathy.”

She added that she voted for Biden and continued to defend her full “liberal” statement. She called out major media outlets who also reported on the story. You can check out Lana’s tweets, as well as a video of her explaining her remarks, below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey)

[via]
Via HNHH

