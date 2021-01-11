Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Lana Del Rey Shares Album Art, Hit With Backlash For “Extremely Inclusive” Comments
132
0
Peanut Butter Wolf Reveals How Close MF DOOM Was To Finishing “Madvillainy” Sequel
185
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Lil Wayne No Ceilings 3
1284
3
Curren$y Welcome To Jet Life Recordings
966
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lana Del Rey Shares Album Art, Hit With Backlash For “Extremely Inclusive” Comments

Posted By on January 10, 2021

Lana Del Rey is coming under fire for comments she made while revealing her album cover for “Chemtrails Over The Country Club.”

Lana Del Rey shared the official artwork and tracklist for her upcoming album, Chemtrails Over The Country Club, Sunday, but she is being criticized for comments she made regarding the cover art.

Lana Del ReyRebecca Sapp / Getty Images

The since-deleted comments speak on the women of color shown in the album art and her “extremely inclusive” approach to diversity:

My beautiful friend Valerie from Del Rio Mexico, my dearest friend Alex and my gorgeous friend Dakota Rain as well as my sweetheart Tatiana. these are my friends this is my life. We are all a beautiful mix of everything- some more than others which is visible and celebrated in everything I do.

In 11 years working I have always been extremely inclusive without even trying to. My best friends are rappers my boyfriends have been rappers. My dearest friends have been from all over the place, so before you make comments again about a WOC/POC issue, I’m not the one storming the capital, I’m literally changing the world by putting my life and thoughts and love out there on the table 24 seven. Respect it.

“Comes off angry also, she equated rappers to black people which was ……racist,” one user tweeted in response to the comments.

It’s possible these comments could have flown under the radar, but Del Rey has a history of making controversial statements regarding other artists music industry.

[Via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Peanut Butter Wolf Reveals How Close MF DOOM Was To Finishing “Madvillainy” Sequel
185 525 14
0
R. Kelly Shares Song From Jail On His Birthday To Address Ongoing Case
251 525 19
0

Recent Stories

Lana Del Rey Shares Album Art, Hit With Backlash For “Extremely Inclusive” Comments
132
0
Peanut Butter Wolf Reveals How Close MF DOOM Was To Finishing “Madvillainy” Sequel
185
0
R. Kelly Shares Song From Jail On His Birthday To Address Ongoing Case
251
0
Waka Flocka Gets Trashed For Defending Keri Hilson’s Trump Take
278
0
Lil Durk Says “The Voice” Deluxe Drops In A Few Days
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

RetcH Sun Up
119
0
Jazmine Sullivan Put It Down
185
0
Soulja Boy Zip
251
0
BlackMayo Feat. TYuS Drunk
172
0
Jarren Benton Who Do I Trust
185
0
Ransom Pride
304
0
Slim 400 Feat. Lil Blood & J Stalin Fake Shit
146
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Saweetie Feat. Doja Cat “Best Friend” Video
371
0
Future & Lil Uzi Vert “Drankin N Smokin” Video
371
0
Nav Feat. Gunna “Young Wheezy” Video
212
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Lana Del Rey Shares Album Art, Hit With Backlash For “Extremely Inclusive” Comments
Peanut Butter Wolf Reveals How Close MF DOOM Was To Finishing “Madvillainy” Sequel
R. Kelly Shares Song From Jail On His Birthday To Address Ongoing Case