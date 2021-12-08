Rap Basement

Larry Hoover Jr. Expresses His Father’s Concerns Over Ye & Drake’s Concert

December 7, 2021

Larry Hoover Jr. speaks on his father’s thoughts of Kanye West and Drake’s benefit concert.

We’re just a few days away from what will certainly be considered the biggest concert event of the year — Kanye West and Drake’s reunion show. The two rappers formally squashed their beef last month in an effort to help free Larry Hoover. Ye became vocal of Hoover’s imprisonment during his visit to the White House and carried his efforts onto his latest effort, DONDA.

Larry Hoover Jr. has stood along with Ye during his recent interviews. However, he recently joined the Drea O Show by himself where he shared his thoughts on the benefit show, as well as his father’s. He applauded Drake and Kanye for coming together but he explained that his father had reservations about the event. Larry Hoover Sr. is reportedly “concerned” because he can’t predict how this will ultimately affect him or his case. 


“Yeah, he’s aware of it and he has to be concerned because he doesn’t know how it may affect him,” Hoover Jr. said. “He’s concerned that it may affect him negatively because it’s showing his influence, but his influence is positive. Him being an influential person, it just won’t disappear.”

He added, “I didn’t think it would happen, but it was possible, but not probable.”

The benefit show is reportedly set to be broadcast across select IMAX Theatres, though the information has yet to be confirmed about that. We’ll keep you posted on more information on the upcoming Free Larry Hoover show. 

Via HNHH

