Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Cardi B Talks “Pressure” Of Hosting AMAs, Addresses Halle Berry “Queen” Controversy
132
0
Young Dolph’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Moves Forward Thanks To Friends & Loved Ones
212
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Bryson Tiller Killer Instinct 2: The Nightmare Before
1826
1
Don Q Double Or Nothing
1443
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Latto Praises Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, Defends Herself People Saying She Can’t Love Both

Posted By on November 19, 2021

She made it clear that whatever “beef” that may exist has nothing to do with her and she can show love to the both of them.

We somehow live in a world where artists aren’t able to express adoration for those that they admire without fans attempting to egg on a Rap beef. Earlier today (November 19) the Bruised soundtrack was released featuring some of today’s hottest women in Rap. Halle Berry, who directed and stars in the Netflix film, partnered with Cardi B to co-executive produce the soundtrack that includes looks from City Girls, Saweetie, DreamDoll, and Latto.

Latto recently praised Cardi B for supporting her career by featuring her on the soundtrack as well as the “WAP” music video. After praising Cardi, Latto also shared a video where she called herself “Latto Minaj” while rapping along to her own lyrics. After receiving backlash, Latto reacted on Twitter.

Latto
Aaron J. Thornton / Contributor / Getty Images

“Y’all are weird af lmao I thanked Cardi for what she’s done for me & I said what I said [shrug emoji]!!” she wrote. “I’ve been very vocal about loving them both so suck my d*ck I’m fine without a ft I don’t pay homage just to get a ft.” She also added, “[Craying laughing eomji] Cause literally it’s not that serious. I doubt Nicki & Cardi even care this much lmao. I luv them both & yes I’d love to collab w BOTH artists but I promise I’m not gone die if I don’t get a feature from either of them.”

“Sorry ima real b*tch 1st & they ‘beef’ don’t concern me.” Latto added that she wasn’t addressing any particular fanbase but those who have a certain mindset about who she should and shouldn’t speak about. Swipe below to read through the posts.


Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Cardi B Talks “Pressure” Of Hosting AMAs, Addresses Halle Berry “Queen” Controversy
132 525 10
0
Young Dolph’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Moves Forward Thanks To Friends & Loved Ones
212 525 16
0

Recent Stories

Cardi B Talks “Pressure” Of Hosting AMAs, Addresses Halle Berry “Queen” Controversy
132
0
Young Dolph’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Moves Forward Thanks To Friends & Loved Ones
212
0
Latto Praises Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, Defends Herself People Saying She Can’t Love Both
172
0
Will Smith & LL Cool J Discussed Appearing On “Verzuz” Together
212
0
“DMX: Don’t Try To Understand” Trailer Gives A Look Inside The Rapper’s Prolific Life
265
0
More News

Trending Songs

Foxy Brown I'll Be
119
0
Jacquees & Kodie Shane Lets Not Fall In Love
159
0
Big Boi & Sleepy Brown Animalz
159
0
Kaytranada Feat. Mach Hommy $payforhaiti
159
0
The Cool Kids Feat. Larry June The Cool Kids Tap Larry June For New Single "All Or Nothing"
172
0
Smokepurpp Feat. Lil Gnar Not Your Speed
212
0
Saba Stop That
132
1
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

I Love You, I Hate You – The Film
212
0
Boslen Breaks Down The Best Things To Do In Vancouver, Video Games, Movies & More
291
0
Post Malone & The Weeknd “One Right Now” Video
265
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Cardi B Talks “Pressure” Of Hosting AMAs, Addresses Halle Berry “Queen” Controversy
Young Dolph’s Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway Moves Forward Thanks To Friends & Loved Ones
Latto Praises Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, Defends Herself People Saying She Can’t Love Both