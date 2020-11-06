Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

LeBron James Offers Condolences After King Von’s Passing

Posted By on November 6, 2020

LeBron James was a big fan of the Chicago artist.

Tragic news broke in the hip-hop world today as it was revealed that King Von passed away at the age of 26 after a shooting at an Atlanta nightclub. As it stands, there are still many details that need to be figured out, as some have rumored that the altercation may have been with Quando Rondo‘s crew, although this simply has yet to be confirmed. Regardless, it’s yet another tragic passing in what has been a very difficult last year for hip-hop.

Many artists have offered their condolences in regard to King Von, including those who knew him best such as Lil Durk. Following his recent Welcome To O’Block project, people started to take notice of Von’s abilities on the mic, including LeBron James. Recently, LeBron took to Twitter where he expressed his sadness over Von’s passing, noting that he and his sons were big fans of the rising star. LeBron even went so far as to point out some of the specific attributes that made Von so special.

“Damn Rest Easy Von! Bronny, Bryce and I rocked with his music and story telling! The kid had a damn good future ahead of him. My prayers and blessings to his family,”  James said.

More information continues to surface in regard to Von’s death. A video is currently making the rounds on Instagram which depicts Von being shot outside of the aforementioned nightclub. Some internet sleuths believe they know who the killer is although the information has yet to be verified.

Stay tuned for updates on this story as we will be sure to bring them to you.

Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images
Via HNHH

