Leonardo DiCaprio’s Upcoming Role As Jim Jones Leads To Dipset Memes

Posted By on November 9, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio is reportedly in talks for the role of Jonestown cult leader Jim Jones in an upcoming biopic.

Hours after Leonardo DiCaprio was trending over his encounter with Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sánchez, he was, once again, at the center of Twitter memes — this time involving Dipset. According to Deadline, DiCaprio will star as the titular character of MGM’s upcoming project, Jim Jones. No, it won’t be about Jim Jones of Dipset and Skull Gang fame but the religious cult leader that led the Jonestown mass suicide that claimed over 900 lives. DiCaprio is also set to serve as a produced on the film through Appian Way.

The film is set to document the influence Jim Jones had since founding the Indianapolis’ Peoples Temple in 1955 until denouncing Christianity as a whole and declaring himself as a God. After the murder of U.S. representative Leo Ryan who initiated an investigation into Jonestown, Jim Jones then orchestrated the mass suicide involving cyanide-tainted Kool-Aid.

Of course, this Jim Jones isn’t the one that we’ve grown to love from songs like “We Fly High” and “Pop Champagne.” Twitter users swiftly came in with memes of Leo DiCaprio’s face on Jim Jones’ body while joking about a potential Dipset biopic. Then, fans started tweeting some of their favorite moments of the rapper Jim Jones that they would only hope Leonardo DiCaprio would recreate.

Though Leonardo DiCaprio hasn’t responded to the memes, Jim Jones reposted one of them on his Instagram Story. Perhaps, he’s not entirely against the idea of an Oscar-award-winning actor bringing Dipset’s story to life in the future. 

Check out some of the best reactions below. 

Via HNHH

