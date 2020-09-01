Letoya Luckett Reveals She Slept In Her Car After Leaving Destiny’s Child

The beginning of Letoya Luckett’s career spelled success. Back in the 1990s, the teen was apart of the budding quartet Destiny’s Child, and after putting out a few hit singles, things began to take a turn. Soon, members began to shift and LaTavia Roberson was replaced, and then, Letoya Luckett found herself removed from the group, as well. Luckett would reemerge with her own series of albums and acting gigs, but in a recent interview, she revealed that there was a time when she was homeless or living out of hotels.



Frazer Harrison / Staff/ Getty Images

“I’mma tell you before my journey, I was staying at people’s houses,” Letoya Luckett said. “I’ll never—I’ve never said it. I’ve never told these stories before. I slept in a car in L.A. while I was making my first album. Not a lot of nights but, you know what I’m saying? Water jug, gallon of water. I was staying in hotels. Couldn’t really afford anything else.”

“So, I was drinking a gallon of water and buying the microwaveable Oodles of Noodles and I was cooking them on the coffee pot of the hotel,” the singer continued while shedding tears at the memory. “And then I went out for a role, which was my first role ever for Preacher’s Kid and got it. And that’s what got me out of that hotel. From Preeacher’s Kid I met Tank, went back [and] started doing my second album. Yeah. It was a lot, but I was uncomfortable for a minute… It was straight up, me and God.”

Now, she’s picking up checks from her appearances on T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle. Watch Letoya tearfully share her experience below.