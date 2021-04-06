LHHATL’s Akbar V Reminds The World That Nicki Minaj Co-Signs Her Rap Career

When majority of female emcees come into the game, one thing is for certain: they’ll either praise Nicki Minaj in order to be embraced, compared to Nicki Minaj unrightfully or for some reason or another end up beefing with Nicki Minaj. Notice how the common factor here is, well, Nicki Minaj? That’s because many people consider her to be the current queen of hip-hop, both for her decade-spanning domination of the music game and ability to branch off into television, film, podcasting and other forms of lucrative media outside of rap realms.

It’s very understandable that an aspiring femcee like Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Akbar V would look to Nicki as the ultimate inspo, especially after said Queen co-signed your rap career via social media.



Image: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“This Alone let me know my talent don’t go unnoticed,” Akbar wrote as a lengthy caption on a recent IG post, which showed off a mention she received not too long ago from Nicki Minaj in reference to her skills. The caption continued with a boastful affirmation that “All that other shit you haters talking don’t be bothering me,” in addition to prompts to go stream her latest single “Right Now.” Adding onto the braggadocio even more, Akbar continued her praise of Minaj by stating, “She never told y’all favs this though.” The Nicki Love Train kept pushing forward from there, with the reality star even writing, “She’s the only person matters when it comes to female rap she’s the #QueenOfRap this was wrote a minute ago to me and everytime i get discouraged i go look at this.”

“Right Now,” which currently sits at just over 35,000 views on YouTube since it dropped a few weeks ago on Mar 26, isn’t a bad song overall. Also, she looks pretty stunning in the official music video. We say, keep grinding! Let us know down in the comments what you think of “Right Now” by Akbar V though, and whether or not you could see her dropping a collab with Nicki Minaj sometime in the hopeful future: