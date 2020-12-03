Rap Basement

DJ Premier Reflects On “Devil’s Pie” Passing From Canibus To D’Angelo
Jeremih To Be Released From Hospital
Sheek Louch Gorillaween Vol 3
Billy Boy Brody Higher Than Ever
Featured

Lil Baby Announces New Music Tonight

Posted By on December 3, 2020

Lil Baby is celebrating his birthday by releasing two new songs tonight.

Lil Baby is celebrating his twenty-sixth birthday today and, instead of all of his fans getting him a present, he’s the one providing gifts to us.

It’s always a good day when Lil Baby announces that he’s got new music on the way, and we all get to experience that feeling again right now. In advance of his Ice Ball tonight, the Atlanta rapper has announced that, in just a few hours, he’ll be re-loading with new music. Specifically, he’s dropping two brand new songs and videos at midnight.

“Thanks For The Bday Wishes From My Fans & Supporters,” wrote Lil Baby on Twitter. “In Return I’m Dropping 2songs 2videos Tonight.”

He included a mind-blown emoji, which accurately communicates the emotions running through the minds of his fans right now. 

This has been a monster year for Baby, who is nominated a couple of times at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards. As he’s said in the past, he can make the charts stop whenever he wants to drop new music, so expect to see his name on the Billboard Hot 100 a few more times in the next week.

Happy birthday, Baby!

For his special day, the rapper celebrated with his children, who gifted him some dazzling rings via Jayda Cheaves. Check out how the diamonds hit here.

Via HNHH

