Lil Baby Bring Out 42 Dugg & EST Gee For Rolling Loud Performance

Posted By on July 24, 2021

Lil Baby brought out 42 Dugg and EST Gee during his Rolling Loud performance.

Lil Baby brought out 42 Dugg and EST Gee at Rolling Loud in Miami, Friday night. The performance may have been the most hyped show of the night.

In a video from the set, fans were matching Baby word for word on all of his biggest hits.

Lil Baby, Rolling Loud
Rich Fury / Getty Images

The aforementioned trio, in addition to Rylo Rodriguez, have a new track out titled, “5500 Degrees,” that released earlier this week. On the song, which flips Juvenile‘s classic hit, “400 Degreez,” Baby declares himself to be the Lil Wayne of this generation.

“I’m going too crazy, I’m the Wayne of this new generation,” he raps on the track. “N***as fugazi, they can’t fuck with us no types of ways/ these n***as too lazy / I’m cut from a different cloth, I don’t know who raised em’.”

In another clip from the performance, an energetic Baby delivered “Freestyle” at the highest level. DJ Akademics even asked his followers to “Name another song in the last 5 years where ppl can sing the whole thing word for word from start to end.”

Earlier in the night, Bobby Shmurda presented new music during his highly anticipated Rolling Loud debut and brought back his hit, “Hot N***a.”

Check out clips from Baby’s performance below.

Via HNHH

