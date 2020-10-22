Lil Baby Compares Prison To Being Treated Like A Dog

Because of his experiences with the criminal justice system, some fans found it surprising to hear Lil Baby say that he wouldn’t make any more politically-driven songs. His track “The Bigger Picture” gained steam during the Black Lives Matter protests, but Lil Baby later returned to say that he’s not fit for the political arena. “I don’t want to be no Malcolm X or Martin Luther [King].… I stuck my nose in it. I’m good on that,” the rapper told GQ last month.

Yet, that doesn’t mean that Lil Baby won’t continue speaking about judicial reform while sharing what he endured behind bars. “Prison is just sitting you in a room somewhere. What does that do to better you for society? What does that do to help you change?” he recently told NPR. “To me, jail makes you worse…. You don’t have a leash on your neck, but you got handcuffs on your wrists. You’re not in a dog cage but you’re in a human cage, which is not too much bigger than a dog cage. You live where you use the bathroom at. They feed you when they want to feed you. You eat when they tell you to eat. It’s almost like being a dog.”

Lil Baby also called “The Bigger Picture” a song that he’s “proud of” because “it’s like it’s working in a good way for me and for my people.” Adding, “It let me know that my mindstate is not all the way wrong — the way I feel and the way I’m thinking.” If you haven’t watched the video for “The Bigger Picture” already, you can check it out below.

