Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Carl Crawford Unsure If Personal Issues With Meg Thee Stallion Can Be Mended
146
0
Jeezy Asks T.I. Why He’s “Avoiding” Him During “Verzuz” Quest
159
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Iman Shumpert Joy Ride: Gangsta Grillz
1046
0
Desean Jackson Against All Odds
860
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Baby Compares Prison To Being Treated Like A Dog

Posted By on October 21, 2020

The rapper questioned how prison can reform people when inmates are treated like animals.

Because of his experiences with the criminal justice system, some fans found it surprising to hear Lil Baby say that he wouldn’t make any more politically-driven songs. His track “The Bigger Picture” gained steam during the Black Lives Matter protests, but Lil Baby later returned to say that he’s not fit for the political arena. “I don’t want to be no Malcolm X or Martin Luther [King].… I stuck my nose in it. I’m good on that,” the rapper told GQ last month.

Yet, that doesn’t mean that Lil Baby won’t continue speaking about judicial reform while sharing what he endured behind bars. “Prison is just sitting you in a room somewhere. What does that do to better you for society? What does that do to help you change?” he recently told NPR. “To me, jail makes you worse…. You don’t have a leash on your neck, but you got handcuffs on your wrists. You’re not in a dog cage but you’re in a human cage, which is not too much bigger than a dog cage. You live where you use the bathroom at. They feed you when they want to feed you. You eat when they tell you to eat. It’s almost like being a dog.”

Lil Baby also called “The Bigger Picture” a song that he’s “proud of” because “it’s like it’s working in a good way for me and for my people.” Adding, “It let me know that my mindstate is not all the way wrong — the way I feel and the way I’m thinking.” If you haven’t watched the video for “The Bigger Picture” already, you can check it out below.

[via]

Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Carl Crawford Unsure If Personal Issues With Meg Thee Stallion Can Be Mended
146 525 11
0
Jeezy Asks T.I. Why He’s “Avoiding” Him During “Verzuz” Quest
159 525 12
0

Recent Stories

Carl Crawford Unsure If Personal Issues With Meg Thee Stallion Can Be Mended
146
0
Jeezy Asks T.I. Why He’s “Avoiding” Him During “Verzuz” Quest
159
0
Lil Baby Compares Prison To Being Treated Like A Dog
278
0
Logic Adds Two New Platinum Plaques To His Collection
212
0
Jack Harlow Announces New Single “Tyler Herro”
238
0
More News

Trending Songs

WhoHeem Feat. Tyga & Lil Mosey Let's Link (Remix)
93
0
PA Salieu B***K
79
0
NoCap I Can't
79
0
The Firm Firm Fiasco
106
0
Lil Gotit Feat. Lil PJ Tellin Ya
119
0
Ty Dolla $ign Feat. Post Malone Spicy
146
0
Deante Hitchcock Feat. Guapdad 4000 Déjà Vu
146
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Aminé “Woodlawn” Video
146
0
Doley Bernays “Sugar Hill” Video
212
0
Said Sum Remix
146
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Carl Crawford Unsure If Personal Issues With Meg Thee Stallion Can Be Mended
Jeezy Asks T.I. Why He’s “Avoiding” Him During “Verzuz” Quest
Lil Baby Compares Prison To Being Treated Like A Dog