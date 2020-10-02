Rap Basement

HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Baby & DaBaby Will Headline Atlanta’s First Drive-In Festival

Posted By on October 2, 2020

Lil Baby & DaBaby return to the stage for a socially-distanced festival in Atlanta.

As if 2020 wasn’t wack enough already, COVID-19 has caused numerous delays in the entertainment industry, locked off Coachella, and even set back the Pop Smoke murder investigation.

Still, artists have taken the new normal in stride and found increasingly creative ways to perform and interact with fans. 2020 has become the year of the livestream concert, with some artists even performing for free on their social media and interacting with fans like never before.

Toronto’s dvsn notably started the drive-in concert wave back in August to great success and it looks like DaBaby and Lil Baby have their eyes set on their own drive-in shows. 

The two rappers are set to headline “their innovative socially distanced drive-in concert” called The Detour on October 11 in Atlanta.

The festival will be put on in collaboration with Audiomack and according to Variety, “there’s talk of taking the performance on the road” if the festival is successful.

If you’re in the metro Atlanta area, you can purchase tickets for The Detour here. It’s safe to say nobody will be asking DaBaby for an ATL permission slip this time.

[via]
Via HNHH

