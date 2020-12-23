Lil Baby Dances Off Jayda Cheating Scandal By Promoting Safe Sex

Lil Baby is one of the hottest rappers of this entire year, earning two GRAMMY Award nominations and becoming the first artist to have a double-platinum album in 2020. He has also been riddled with scandals about his personal life, with rumors breaking out numerous times that he was unfaithful with his longtime girlfriend Jayda Cheaves.

The superstar rapper was called out and exposed by adult film star Ms. London, who posted receipts to prove that they were intimate over Lil Baby’s birthday weekend. Then, Jayda got into a spat with Teanna Trump, another porn star, who claimed that Lil Baby “loved” her mouth. The constant allegations against the rapper have damaged his reputation slightly, but he’s working to get it back up, collaborating with Magnum Condoms to promote safe sex.

“She already know how I play, just bring the Magnums/Always keep a gold one, it fits right with my fashion,” raps the Atlanta native in the new advertisement, which he premiered via The Breakfast Club. Baby’s rhymes about condoms may rub people the wrong way, but it’s likely that he got a big bag for this. Plus, he’s promoting safe sex, and that’s always good.



