Lil Baby Declared Spotify’s RapCaviar’s 2020 MVP

Who’s had a bigger year in rap than Lil Baby? There truly isn’t any other artist that’s come through this year as consistently on fire as Baby. My Turn has proven to be a commercial and critical success with many predicting it’ll go down as the Album Of The Year. We have a few months left but Spotify is already commemorating all of the players that contributed to this year’s cycle of music. Spotify’s RapCaviar dubbed Lil Baby this year’s MVP after he was up against the likes of Pop Smoke, Lil Uzi Vert, and Roddy Ricch.

For Rookie Of The Year, Spotify announced that Cactus Jack’s Don Toliver took that one. He was up against Mulatto, Jack Harlow, and Rod Wave. Of course, all four of these artists had extraordinary years, racking up millions upon millions of streams. We can’t lie, though — Don Toliver bodied that hook on Internet Money’s “Lemonade” and pretty much everything else he’s touched.

Of course, you wouldn’t be able to have these NBA-themed awards without showing love to the mentors and artists who’ve shifted the game. Spotify RapCaviar’s 2020 Coach Of The Year goes out to Young Thug for his undeniable mentorship and influence.

Who else was worthy of the MVP this year? Let us know in the comment section below.