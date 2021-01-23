Rap Basement

TRENDING NEWS

Jim Jones Talks Dipset “Verzuz” G-Unit: “We Want All The Smoke Wit Who Ever”
93
0
Pepa Struggled With Sharing Alleged Abuse By Treach In “Salt-N-Pepa” Biopic
106
0
More News

TRENDING MIXTAPES

Doc D Planetory Destruction
7173
0
Wiz Khalifa
1469
0
More Mixtapes
HIP HOP LIFESTYLE

Featured

Lil Baby “Definitely Didn’t See” The Star Quality Young Thug Knew He Had

Posted By on January 22, 2021

Thugger encouraged Lil Baby to get out of the streets and into the studio, but Baby admitted that he wasn’t as convinced as his friend was about his success.

As Lil Baby quietly plots his 2021 takeover, the rapper has stepped back from social media. The My Turn artist closed out 2020 on a rough note after a scandal involving an adult actress permeated social media, and after that scandal faded away, Baby announced he was taking a break from online antics. Earlier today, the rapper resurfaced in an interview with NME where he talked about his beginning in the rap game and how instrumental Young Thug was in his success.

“I was in the neighborhood and he was like, ‘What you doing in the neighborhood?’ I was like, ‘You already know what I’m doing’,” Baby said. “So he was like, ‘Okay, how much money are you gonna make today?’ I was probably going to make like $7K, maybe $10K. He just went, ‘I’ll give you that – just go to the studio.’ Sh*t went like that.”

While many rappers will state that they knew from Day One that they would top the charts, Lil Baby certainly wasn’t convinced of his own success. “I definitely didn’t see it,” he said, adding that Thugger knew Baby would be a star. “Even if I thought I was going to be a big rapper and blow up, I could never imagine it would be at this level. [Young Thug’s success] definitely inspired me but I never thought that if it could happen for him then it could happen for me. I just went and did it.”

Lil Baby, Young Thug, NME, Kanye West
Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

Elsewhere, Lil Baby also spoke about Kanye West saying that the Atlanta rapper wouldn’t jump on a song with him. Baby told NME that he immediately resolved that situation. “[After the tweets] I tried to reach out to him,” said the rapper. “I got his number to give each other a direct line then he sent me on a jet to Wyoming – and the rest is history.” 

[via]
Via HNHH

Latest Featured

Jim Jones Talks Dipset “Verzuz” G-Unit: “We Want All The Smoke Wit Who Ever”
93 525 7
0
Pepa Struggled With Sharing Alleged Abuse By Treach In “Salt-N-Pepa” Biopic
106 525 8
0

Recent Stories

Jim Jones Talks Dipset “Verzuz” G-Unit: “We Want All The Smoke Wit Who Ever”
93
0
Pepa Struggled With Sharing Alleged Abuse By Treach In “Salt-N-Pepa” Biopic
106
0
Lil Flip Entertains The Idea Of T.I. “Verzuz”: “It’s Gon’ Take a Real Nice Bag”
119
0
Keyshia Cole’s Sister Elite Noel Angered Over O.T. Genasis “Verzuz” Appearance
119
0
Lil Baby “Definitely Didn’t See” The Star Quality Young Thug Knew He Had
185
0
More News

Trending Songs

Coi Leray No More Parties
79
0
Mario Judah I Cannot Love You
146
0
Charlie Sloth Feat. Gunna, Abra Cadabra & Kelvyn Colt Get It
146
0
Young Dolph Feat. Key Glock Green Light
172
0
Desiigner GLE
159
0
Doctor Destruction Feat. Ghostface Killah & Del The Funky Homosapien Bounty Law
238
0
Yung Quis Feat. Jeezy RAP
331
0
More Songs

Must Watch Videos

Throat Baby (Remix)
185
0
NLE Choppa “Picture Me Grapin” Video
132
0
Nas “27 Summers” Video
159
0
More Videos

Featured Stories

Jim Jones Talks Dipset “Verzuz” G-Unit: “We Want All The Smoke Wit Who Ever”
Pepa Struggled With Sharing Alleged Abuse By Treach In “Salt-N-Pepa” Biopic
Lil Flip Entertains The Idea Of T.I. “Verzuz”: “It’s Gon’ Take a Real Nice Bag”